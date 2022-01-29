Michigan State basketball turns up pressure to crush Michigan Wolverines, 83-67

In this article:

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball waited an extra few weeks to play rival Michigan.

You could say it was worth the wait.

After a tight first half Saturday, the Spartans dominated the Wolverines out of halftime en route to an 83-67 victory at Breslin Center.

Max Christie scored 16 points, Malik Hall scored 15 and Joey Hauser scored 14 as MSU (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) shot 55.4% overall and outscored U-M from the 3-point line 27-9.

Hunter Dickinson scored 25 for the Wolverines (10-8, 4-4).

