Michigan State basketball trots out new starting lineup against Purdue

Tom Izzo promised changes during his midweek press conference after the Spartans got blitzed by 26-points at Iowa. Those changes came to fruition today in the Saturday matchup against Purdue, when the Spartans trotted out a new starting lineup.

Izzo is known for being stubborn when it comes to the starting lineup and keeping consistency with his lineups, so making these changes is a big deal.

Michigan State will be starting A.J. Hoggard, Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Julius Marble.

MSU starting lineup: AJ Hoggard

Max Christie

Gabe Brown

Malik Hall

Julius Marble — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) February 26, 2022

More Basketball!