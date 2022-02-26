Michigan State basketball trots out new starting lineup against Purdue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gabe Brown
    American basketball player

Tom Izzo promised changes during his midweek press conference after the Spartans got blitzed by 26-points at Iowa. Those changes came to fruition today in the Saturday matchup against Purdue, when the Spartans trotted out a new starting lineup.

Izzo is known for being stubborn when it comes to the starting lineup and keeping consistency with his lineups, so making these changes is a big deal.

Michigan State will be starting A.J. Hoggard, Max Christie, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Julius Marble.

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball listed as slight home underdogs vs. Purdue on Saturday

Recommended Stories