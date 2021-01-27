Michigan State basketball: Trip to Iowa rescheduled for next Tuesday; Nebraska date moved

Michigan State basketball’s schedule is changing on the fly.

The Spartans will travel to Iowa next Tuesday to make up the game originally scheduled for Jan. 14. Tipoff time remains in limbo for the game that will be broadcast on FS1.

To allow for that, MSU’s home game with Nebraska has been pushed back three days until Feb. 6. That now will be a 6:30 p.m. start at Breslin Center and will air on Big Ten Network. The Cornhuskers remain on COVID-19 pause and have not played since

Michigan State Spartans forward Thomas Kithier (15) scores against Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) during first half action Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

That means the Spartans (8-4, 2-4 Big Ten) need three more postponed league games rescheduled — home vs. Indiana and Illinois, and on the road at Michigan that originally was scheduled for Feb. 6. MSU also had its game at Virginia scheduled for Dec. 10 called off, and it appears unlikely it will be rescheduled.

MSU is scheduled to play at Rutgers on Thursday (7 p.m./FS1) and at Ohio State on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS).

