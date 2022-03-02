How Michigan State basketball transfers fared in the 2021-22 season

The transfer portal has become the new normal in NCAA athletics. The transfer portal, both incoming and outgoing, is something that fans of collegiate teams has come to expect every offseason. Michigan State is no different, and the school has had its fair share of outgoing transfers, and most notably incoming transfer point guard Tyson Walker.

As the regular season has come to a close for mid-major schools, and just a few days left for power conference schools, its a perfect time to look at how MSU’s outgoing transfers from a year ago fared in their 2021-22 season.

Take a look at how MSU’s transfers fared during their 2021-22 season:

Foster Loyer (Davidson)

Foster Loyer made the move to transfer from Michigan State after three seasons. He made the decision to transfer to Davidson University of the Atlantic 10 Conference. Loyer assumed the starting point guard role for the Wildcats. Davidson is currently 24-4 and primed to make the NCAA Tournament.

Foster Loyer’s stats (per game):

Points: 16.5

Assists: 3.5

Rebounds: 3.3

FG%: 45.4%

3PT FG%: 43.8%

Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso)

Thomas Kithier made the decision to move on from MSU after three seasons that saw a lot of ups and downs. Kithier decided to make the move to Valparaiso who competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. Valpo finished the regular season 13-17 and will need to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to be able to partake in the NCAA Tournament.

Thomas Kithier stats (per game):

Points: 9.8

Assists: 2.3

Rebounds: 6.7

FG%: 55.7%

Rocket Watts (Mississippi State)

Rocket Watts was set to be the heir-apparent to Cassius Winston as Michigan State’s next point guard. Things in the 2020-21 season did not go well and Watts decided to move on, heading to the SEC to play for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 17-12 so far this season and will need a strong SEC tournament to have any hopes at an NCAA Tournament bid.

Rocket Watts stats (per game):

Points: 4.4

Assists: 0.6

Rebounds 0.9

FG%: 40.2%

3PT FG%: 26.7%

Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington)

Jack Hoiberg was a fun story for MSU fans over the past few seasons, given the nickname “step-back Jack”, Hoiberg was a strong bench personality and gave Spartan fans a lot of enjoyment in the process. Exploring an expanded role, Hoiberg transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington of the Sun Belt. UTA finished the season 11-17 and is the 9 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Points: 3.3

Assists: 1.5

Rebounds 1.2

FG%: 34.1%

3PT FG%: 29.7%

