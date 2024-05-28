Michigan State basketball transfer SF Frankie Fidler officially withdraws from the NBA draft

Michigan State basketball’s biggest victory of the offseason was landing Omaha transfer small forward Frankie Fidler. However, it wasn’t 100-percent confirmed that Fidler would ever play a game for the Spartans, as he was technically still in the NBA draft process, but still maintained his eligibility.

On Tuesday, Fidler officially removed his name from the draft, making it 100-percent official that he will play in the green and white this year.

Take a deep breath, Spartan fans.

Source: Frankie Fidler has officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play for Michigan State next season. Transfer from Omaha. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2024

