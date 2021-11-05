Michigan State basketball make top-5 for 2023 3-star big man Austin Parks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State basketball has had some issues at the center position ever since Xavier Tillman graduated. Tom Izzo and company will attempt to rectify that in the future. One possible option is Austin Parks, a 2023 3-star center out of Memorial High School in Saint Marys, Ohio.
Parks dropped his top-5 schools on Friday and the Spartans made the cut.
His top-5 are:
Michigan State
Dayton
West Virginia
Indiana
Ohio State
Two Big Ten rivals are also in the mix along with two schools from Appalachia.
TOP 5️⃣‼️
• @MSU_Basketball
• @DaytonMBB
• @WVUhoops
• @IndianaMBB
• @OhioStateHoops https://t.co/fEXvSkcgGU
— Austin Parks (@AustinParks2023) November 5, 2021
More!
Michigan State football lands commitment from 2022 3-star DE James Schott, was committed to Miami of Ohio
Michigan State football extends PWO offer to 2022 RB Peter Schuh
Michigan State football vs. Purdue: How to watch, listen and stream