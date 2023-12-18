Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo's joy short-lived with Greg Kampe, Oakland up next

Tom Izzo wanted to bask in the glow of a big victory. He even tried to. But he couldn’t.

Izzo couldn’t shake the fact that Michigan State basketball now must follow up a Saturday afternoon blowout of No. 6 Baylor in Detroit with an NCAA tournament-style turnaround for a Monday home game against Oakland.

And as he sat down at the podium inside Little Caesers Arena, one person was on Izzo’s mind: Greg Kampe.

“I don't want to talk about him, because every year, it's a dogfight. And this year, he's beaten Xavier,” Izzo said, before catching himself. “What the hell am I doing? I ain't talking about Kampe.”

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, left, meets with Oakland head coach Greg Kampe after an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich.

Then he paused briefly and dramatically, looking into the cameras in the back of the room to deliver a personal message: “Forget it, Kampe, I ain't talking about you until I get home.”

The Spartans (5-5) host the Golden Grizzlies (6-5) Monday at Breslin Center (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Oakland beat Xavier in Cincinnati, 78-76, on Nov. 27 following two Big Ten road defeats — Nov. 6 vs. Ohio State (79-73) and Nov. 10 vs. Illinois (64-53) — in which it led in the second half. Kampe's Horizon League squad has won five of its past seven, including a 77-63 win at Eastern Michigan on Dec. 8.

“This team, to be successful — and we have a chance to be very good — has to play from the basket out on offense and has to play with unbelievable, relentless intensity defensively, unmatched intensity,” Kampe told the school’s website after beating EMU. “And if we do that, we're really good. We've proven that through 11 games.”

The Golden Grizzlies’ 10-day layoff markedly contrasts with the Spartans playing on one day of rest after their 88-64 thrashing of Baylor, which itself had 11 days off before Saturday. Oakland will make a quick turn after its game at Breslin and stay on the road to play Wednesday at Dayton.

“When you take a long period of time off ... sometimes it works to your advantage, sometimes not,” Izzo said about the Bears. “But that is a really talented team. We did something we haven't been doing. We gotta get back to who we are. … Hopefully we can build on that now.”

Monday’s game will be another homecoming for Oakland shooting guard Rocket Watts, who left MSU after the 2020-21 season for Mississippi State, then transferred after one season to play for Kampe last season. Watts had four points on 2-for-8 shooting, with five turnovers, in the Spartans’ 67-54 win over the Golden Grizzlies on Dec. 22, 2022.

Now a fifth-year senior in his final season of eligibility, the 6-foot-2 Watts has started all 11 games for OU and is averaging 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21 minutes a game. He's shooting 40.7% overall and 25% from 3-point range.

Forward Trey Townsend, a 6-6 junior from Oxford, leads Oakland at 15.8 points and 7.5 rebounds. Guard Jack Gohlke, a 6-3 Hillsdale transfer, averages 12.3 points and 4.6 boards. Forward Chris Conway, a 6-9 junior, posts 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists

Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) defends against Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) during first half action Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

In the ongoing series between OU and MSU, the Golden Grizzlies have typically hosted the return game in Detroit since Little Caesars Arena opened in 2017 — that's where Izzo and Kampe did a joint postgame interview/comedy routine in 2021 — and before that at the Palace of Auburn Hills. MSU taking its home game against Baylor to LCA means the Spartans and Golden Grizzlies will play their first back-to-back games at Breslin since 2006 and ’07.

MSU is 21-0 since the series began in 1998, after Oakland moved up from Division II. Izzo and Kampe have been the coaches for the entirety of the series.

“But I'm gonna tell you now, Kampe plays that crazy zone. I said I wasn't talking about the jerk, so I'm not gonna,” Izzo joked. “But he's a good friend of mine. He's done an incredible, incredible job there.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

