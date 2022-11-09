Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo signs one of best recruiting classes for 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Xavier Booker dunks the ball during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 7, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

EAST LANSING – As Tom Izzo prepares for a major test Friday against No. 2 Gonzaga, he does so knowing the future for Michigan State basketball looks as bright as ever.

All four recruits for the 2023 class — Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears and Gehrig Normand — submitted their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, giving Izzo of (and perhaps) his best signing classes in 28 seasons as the Spartans’ head coach.

“As we get ready to go on our trip to San Diego, nothing is more exciting than having the four players that my staff did such a job recruiting and my players did a good job,” Izzo said in a statement, with his team preparing to leave for the Armed Forces Classic on Wednesday afternoon. “We got four guys that are ‘OKG’ — Our Kinda Guys. They were guys that get along, they kind of united together, all four of them spent a lot of time talking to each other.”

The class currently sits No. 3 nationally according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, behind Duke and Kentucky. Izzo’s “marquee” signee is five-star prospect Booker, who is rated No. 3 in the individual 247Sports composite ratings and No. 1 overall by Rivals.com.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound forward who won a state title with Cathedral High in Indianapolis is Izzo’s highest-ranked signee according to 247Sports. Booker has a 7-5 wingspan and averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds as a junior, earning one the MVP honors at the Pangos All-American Camp over a summer that saw his stock soar.

Cathedral basketball player Xavier Booker, at home in Fishers, Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Izzo said as Booker adds strength, “I think we’ve only seen a small portion of what this kid is going to be able to do.”

“He can really shoot the ball, and he reminds us a lot of a younger Jaren Jackson Jr.,” Izzo said. “He’s a player that can do a lot of versatile things. He’s got versatility, he’s got athleticism, he’s got a solid shot and he has a great understanding of the game. He has been very well-coached, and he’s won a state championship, so he knows what winning is all about.”

Four-star prospect Fears, the first player to join and whom Izzo dubbed “the ringmaster” of the class, is No. 34 overall in 247Sports.com's composite rankings and the No. 6 point guard. The 6-2, 180-pounder returned to his hometown in Illinois to play for Joliet West High this winter after spending the past two years at LaLumiere prep school in Indiana. Fears posted 8.5 points and 4.1 assists last season for LaLumiere, like Booker was a Pangos All-American MVP this summer and has been part of the USA Basketball U16 and U17 national teams the past two years.

“Tough, rugged and competitive kid,” Izzo said of Fears. “But as much as he is all of those things, he is friends with everybody. Everybody knows of him, and everybody loves to talk to him. He has done very well with USA Basketball, and he is the consummate point guard. He is improving his shooting every day, but he’s as good a quarterback as any we’ve had here. …

La Lumiere's Jeremy Fears Jr. commits to Michigan State University during the NIBC Tournament Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium.

“He’s the Mateen Cleaves, the Magic Johnson of the bunch. He just brings a unity and a confidence. He’s an extroverted personality who I think will fit in here very well.”

Carr, a four-star who plays at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina, was the final addition to the class and ranks No. 59 overall and No. 12 nationally at power forward. The 6-6, 215-pounder from East Point, Georgia, played his first two seasons at Dutchtown High in Hampton, Georgia and was a member of the USA Basketball 3x3 U18 World Cup Team this summer.

Dutchtown's Coen Carr (11) blocks a shot from Clarke Central's Kahari Dean (33) during a playoff basketball game between the Clarke Central Gladiators and the Dutchtown Bulldogs at Clarke Central High School in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Dutchtown was up big early on and held onto a narrowing lead in the second half to beat out Clarke Central 72-64 and advance to the next round of the playoffs. (Casey Sykes for The Athens Banner-Herald)

“Coen Carr has an incredible athletic ability and is improving his shooting every day,” Izzo said. “He has risen in the (prospect rankings) because he plays hard. We’re really excited about him.”

Normand, a four-star shooting guard from North Richlands, Texas, is listed as the 73rd player in 2023 overall and the 17th-best shooting guard according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings. The 6-5, 185-pound senior at Birdville High averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists as a junior. Izzo compared to him one of his recent Texas players, current assistant director of basketball operations Matt McQuaid.

Birdville's Gehrig Normand dribbles the ball down the court against Plano East on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at MSU.

“With Gehrig, we’ve got a guy who can shoot the ball, and he’s also a very good athlete,” Izzo said. “He’s another personality that seems to get along with everybody, and that’s really the theme of this whole class.”

