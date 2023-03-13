Michigan State basketball Tom Izzo previews team's chances in NCAA tournament
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks to the media on Monday, March 13, 2023, in East Lansing.
The 13th-seeded Kent State men's basketball team will play Indiana in the late game Friday night in the NCAA Tournament at the MVP Arena in Albany.
The SEC titles are swept and the No. 1 overall seed is secured. Now, the real madness begins for Alabama basketball.
Duke needs to 'handle hard better,' Texas ready to break out and sleepers to keep an eye on. Here’s what you should know about Seattle 4 ahead of the NCAA tournament.
The 68-team NCAA women's basketball tournament is set. Get your printable bracket here and make your March Madness picks now.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
NCAA tournament upsets are inevitable. Here's who we think have great shots to advance in Round 1.
In a fitting end to a volatile season in the polls, a new No. 1 tops the final AP Top 25 poll after Houston stumbles in AAC tournament final. How high is Duke ranked?
Will March Madness produce another Saint Peters this year? Here are five teams capable of making a Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Yahoo Sports college basketball experts Krysten Peek, Frank Schwab, and Nick Bromberg gives you their Final Four and National Champion picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Houston is the betting favorite to win the men's NCAA tournament.
Kansas' path for a second straight title won't be easy.
Can the Kansas Jayhawks repeat as NCAA Tournament champions?
Michigan basketball is a 3 seed in the National Invitational Tournament and will open with a matchup vs. Toledo in Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Four teams have national title odds of +1800 or better in the West.
The Cougars are at +550 to win the national title.