Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo lands 4-star 2022 point guard Trejuan Holloman

The rebuilding of Tom Izzo’s 2022 recruiting class is underway.

Four-star point guard Trejuan Holloman announced via Twitter on Saturday he picked Michigan State basketball. His commitment comes after the Spartans lost pledges Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye in the 2022 class.

Holloman, a 6-foot-2 and 175-pound two-sport star from Cretin-Derham Hall High in Saint Paul, Minnesota, picked MSU over finalist Illinois, Minnesota, Marquette, Dayton and Oklahoma State. He also had Big Ten offers from Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Cretin-Derham Hall guard Tre Holloman goes up for a shot during a Class 4A section final at Hastings, Minn., on March 12, 2020.

Holloman is rated the nation’s No. 11 point guard, No. 70 overall nationally and the top player in Minnesota according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He is also a three-star defensive back rated the No. 50 cornerback and a top 500 player nationally by 247Sports Composite system.

Holloman averaged 20.3 points, shooting 49% overall and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 9.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for Cretin-Derham Hall over the winter. He also had 97 steals in 23 games.

Holloman becomes the third two-sport star to pick MSU the past two years. Freshman wide receiver Keon Coleman and sophomore tight end transfer Maliq Carr are expected to join Izzo’s team this winter after finishing their first year in Mel Tucker’s program.

Holloman, who also can play safety on defense, caught seven passes for 87 yards and two TDs at wide receiver for his high school team in 2020.

Bates also may not be out of the equation for recommitting to MSU, the Ypsi Prep phenom also listed Memphis and Oregon as well as pro basketball options. Bates reclassified into the 2021 class and Izzo still has two open scholarships. However, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway landed big man Jalen Duren, who also reclassified to 2021, on Friday. He is now rated No. 4 and Bates No. 5 in this year’s class.

Boakye also reclassified to 2021 and picked Arizona State. Both he and Bates initially picked MSU last summer.

