Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo’s comments following loss to Notre Dame

It was a rough night at the office for Michigan State basketball on Wednesday, as a visibly tired group of Spartans lost big to Notre Dame on the road, 70-52.

This will bring a low note to what was a tremendous month for a team that started unranked. Some criticized Tom Izzo for having MSU play such a grueling schedule in the month of November, but even with this tough loss, the Spartans will walk out of the month at an impressive 5-3.

After the loss to Notre Dame, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find his most notable quotes below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State basketball gets blitzed by Notre Dame, 70-52 Michigan State football wide receivers Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman awarded All-Big Ten honors Michigan State football tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL draft

Tyson Walker lost a family member before the game

MSU coach Tom Izzo said Tyson Walker found out before the Notre Dame game he had a family member die. Added that his senior guard was in tears at pregame meal. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 1, 2022

Jaden Akins health improving

Izzo said Jaden Akins was never going to play today but is better. "Is he ready go to? I don't know, he hasn't practiced" because MSU has not had four days to practice since returning from Portland. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 1, 2022

Izzo impressed by Hauser in loss

Izzo says he was impressed with Joey Hauser's play tonight. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 1, 2022

Izzo blames lack of practice time

Izzo: "It was the lack of practice time. We're not Allen Iverson. We're not that good. We need practice." Says if MSU would've won, "it would've been one of the best starts (to the season) in my 28 years – 5-3, I'm not quite excited about." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire