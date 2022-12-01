Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo’s comments following loss to Notre Dame

Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

It was a rough night at the office for Michigan State basketball on Wednesday, as a visibly tired group of Spartans lost big to Notre Dame on the road, 70-52.

This will bring a low note to what was a tremendous month for a team that started unranked. Some criticized Tom Izzo for having MSU play such a grueling schedule in the month of November, but even with this tough loss, the Spartans will walk out of the month at an impressive 5-3.

After the loss to Notre Dame, Tom Izzo spoke to the media, and you can find his most notable quotes below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State basketball gets blitzed by Notre Dame, 70-52

Michigan State football wide receivers Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman awarded All-Big Ten honors

Michigan State football tight end Daniel Barker declares for NFL draft

Tyson Walker lost a family member before the game

Jaden Akins health improving

Izzo impressed by Hauser in loss

Izzo blames lack of practice time

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories