Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo speaks to media following close loss to No. 3 Purdue

1
Andrew Brewster
·2 min read

Michigan State basketball fell just short at home against No. 3 Purdue on Monday in the Breslin Center, in a tragic loss for the Spartans. While they can still survive losing to a great team like Purdue, you don’t get many chances to beat a top team like that, so it definitely stings for the program.

After the loss, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can see what he had to say below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories