Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo speaks to media following close loss to No. 3 Purdue

Michigan State basketball fell just short at home against No. 3 Purdue on Monday in the Breslin Center, in a tragic loss for the Spartans. While they can still survive losing to a great team like Purdue, you don’t get many chances to beat a top team like that, so it definitely stings for the program.

After the loss, Tom Izzo spoke to the media. You can see what he had to say below.

Izzo's big talking point is about Purdue "pushing in" while refs call MSU for "pushing out" on fouls. Complaint on the Walker call trying to get over the screen compared to things that weren't called on the block. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 16, 2023

Izzo on playing Edey mostly single-team. "I picked my poison. If I had to do it again, I'd pick the same poison." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 16, 2023

Izzo says he felt MSU did a "poor, poor job" dribbling the ball and trying to move Edey from the post. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 16, 2023

Izzo says MSU was "trying to win the game for" Malik Hall "because he's crushed." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 16, 2023

Izzo says specialists met with Hall today about his left foot. "Whether it's the full year or not, we don't know." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 16, 2023

Izzo: "There's no easy games. We've figured that out in this league now." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 16, 2023

Izzo's closing: "Hang with these guys. They gave you your money's worth." — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 16, 2023

