Michigan State basketball’s tip time against Davidson announced

Michigan State will be making their 24th straight NCAA Tournament appearance as a 7-seed in the West region against the 10th seeded Davidson Wildcats. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, and will be televised on CBS.

OFFICIAL: Friday's #MarchMadness game vs Davidson will tip at approximately 9:40 PM ET on CBS 🏀 pic.twitter.com/4MAIW28pec — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 14, 2022

The Spartans and Wildcats will be squaring off in Greenville, South Carolina, and will be playing following the Duke and Cal State Fullerton game, making the tip time fluid.

Michigan State and Davidson’s game will be within the last block of games in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

More Basketball!