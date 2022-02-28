Michigan State basketball tied at No. 25 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is live, and Michigan State basketball is just barely hanging in the top group despite a huge win over Purdue on Saturday. The Spartans are now tied with Iowa, who just gave the Spartans a beat down recently, at No. 25 overall.

Conversely, the Boilermakers dropped 2 spots to No. 9, just in front of Wisconsin who sits at No. 10. Illinois is down to No. 17 and Ohio State is at No. 23 to round out the Big Ten rankings.

