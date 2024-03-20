This Michigan State basketball teams has scars. Can that help them make a March run?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Forget about all the close losses, the crushing home defeats, the ups and downs that plagued Michigan State basketball for the past five months.

This is what Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard came back for. A shot at making some noise in the NCAA tournament.

“We just gotta do our job,” Walker said inside the Spartans’ locker room Wednesday at Spectrum Center. “We got what it takes, we just gotta do it.”

A year ago, those three, along with fellow senior Mady Sissoko, were key pieces in Michigan State’s run to the Sweet 16, which ended with a painfully close overtime loss to Kansas State. Walker and Hall both opted to return for their fifth and final season of eligibility, and Hoggard and junior Jaden Akins tested the NBA draft process before opting to stay in East Lansing.

It hasn’t been nearly the season they envisioned, with the Spartans (19-14) surviving the waves of wins and losses to extend Tom Izzo’s NCAA record to 26 straight appearances. And the seniors get one more chance to bring a banner back home to the Breslin Center. Only Hall – as a freshman on Michigan State’s 2020 Big Ten title team that endured the cancelation of that season’s NCAA tournament – has raised one during their college careers.

Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during practice at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The first step to that won’t be easy. The No. 9 seed Spartans face No. 8 seed Mississippi State in Thursday’s first game in the NCAA tournament’s West Region. Tipoff is 12:15 p.m. (CBS).

The winner advances to a Saturday matchup with either No. 1 seed North Carolina or No. 16 seed Wagner. The loser goes home.

And for at least Walker and Hall, it means the end of their collegiate careers.

“It has flown by, but you can't be in college forever,” said Walker, who began his career with two seasons at Northeastern before spending the last three at Michigan State. “So you gotta move on. I just hope we can keep playing for a couple of weeks. … Shoot, man, you know you don't want it to end. I didn't want yesterday to be my last practice. So I just gotta do my job.”

Since the Spartans went to the 2019 Final Four and subsequently did not get the chance to defend it the next season, their NCAA tournament visits have been shorter.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left, Xavier Tillman Sr., center, and Gabe Brown with the Big Ten trophy after their 80-69 win against Ohio State on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Breslin Center.

In 2021, when Hoggard, Sissoko and Davis Smith were freshmen and Hall was a sophomore, Izzo’s team barely made it into the field as part of the First Four as an 11-seed. The Spartans lost the lone tournament game in overtime to UCLA, which went on to the Final Four.

In 2022, Walker’s first season in Green and White, Michigan State got a 7-seed and won its first game against Davidson and had Paolo Banchero and No. 2 seed Duke on the ropes before falling by nine. That was coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last season, and the Blue Devils – like the Bruins a year earlier – advanced to the Final Four.

Last year, the Spartans again were a 7-seed and advanced out of the first weekend of the tournament for just the second time since their 2015 Final Four run that also began as a 7-seed in Charlotte. They defeated 10-seed Southern California and 2-seed Marquette in Columbus, Ohio, to earn a trip to New York and Madison Square Garden. Michigan State had a brief second-half lead and rallied to force overtime against 3-seed Kansas State, but 5-foot-7 point guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists and had 20 points to knock out the Spartans in a wild back-and-forth contest, 99-93.

Lessons that this group hopes can help lead to a deeper run this season.

“Just try and do whatever we gotta do to win,” said Walker, who leads Michigan State at 18.2 points per game. “We all know what it takes to win – although we haven't like really won, but we've been close.”

Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) during a press conference at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hall said having played six NCAA tournament games the past three seasons helps the Spartans heading into Thursday.

“You understand what it's like,” said Hall, who leads MSU with 5.6 rebounds to go with his 12.6 points a game. “You understand every possession in this tournament. You understand the difference in emotion and kind of the emotion not only of your team, but of the crowd, and just everything that's going on around you.”

The Bulldogs (21-13) are making their second straight NCAA appearance but lost to Pitt in last year’s First Four. And like the Spartans, it has been an up-and-down winter for coach Chris Jans in getting back to the tournament again.

“We're not going to overlook anything they do,” Jans said. “They were ranked high in the preseason for a reason. And at the end of the day, it's how they're playing now.”

Izzo’s team was No. 4 in most preseason polls and quickly dropped out after losing the home-opener to James Madison, then losing the Big Ten opener at home to Wisconsin and starting conference play 1-4. The Spartans recovered and won eight of 10 before losing four of their final five to close the regular season and splitting a pair of games in the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan State has lost 11 of its 14 games by single digits, including five one-possession defeats of three points or fewer. It has not lost by more than 15 this season, and it has won its 19 games by an average of 17.5 points per victory.

Izzo pointed to inconsistent play from Walker, Hoggard and Akins as reasons for some of those struggles this winter but also deems them the keys to the Spartans making it past the first game and beyond.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during practice at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I think you gotta have experience to make one of those runs,” he said. “And we do have experience, both as players and coaches. I think you’ve gone through hell a little bit. Even our championship year (in 2000), we beat teams in overtime. We beat teams by one or two. We lost to Wright State.

“I think if you don’t go through something that’s painful, the rest is never the same. So we’ve done all those things. And yet I’m optimistic, because we’ve played so many of those top teams (close). … We’ve been right there in every one of them, so I think that brings some optimism to my pessimistic way of living.”

Izzo’s focus is on the full weekend from a preparation standpoint. But both he and his players know that if they cannot beat the Bulldogs, nothing else matters.

“Nothing’s given,” Walker said.

