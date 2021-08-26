Michigan State basketball target Isaac Traudt to make decision Saturday

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
In this article:
Michigan State and Tom Izzo got the 2022 recruiting class off to a good start, landing point guard Tre Holloman. Now, another top target, Issac Traudt is set to make his collegiate decision this weekend.

Traudt, a power forward from Grand Island, Nebraska, has been a top target for the staff since the beginning of the recruiting cycle. He took an official visit to East Lansing on June 17th.

The decision appears to be between Virginia, North Carolina, Nebraska, and MSU.

This would be a huge add to the 2022 recruiting class for Michigan State.

