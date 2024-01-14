Michigan State basketball survives rock fight with Rutgers, pulls away for second Big Ten win of the year

After a very ugly start to a game between two of the best defenses in the Big Ten, Michigan State basketball was able to string together enough offense to pull away from Rutgers to earn their second Big Ten win of the season. The Spartans beat Rutgers 73-55.

This game was close up until a Malik Hall and-one, followed by a Tyson Walker three-pointer triggered a huge run for MSU and they never looked back.

Malik Hall led the way for the Spartans with 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists. Tyson Walker added 13 points.

MSU will look to continue the momentum when they host Minnesota on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire