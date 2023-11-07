Michigan State basketball stunned by James Madison in OT, 79-76

EAST LANSING — All of the talk of big dreams and national championships should be tabled for a bit. One game into the season, there’s a lot to process.

Tom Izzo knows his Michigan State basketball team needs plenty of work and a lot more fire from the start. James Madison came to Breslin Center not as a first-game patsy but as a potential NCAA tournament team looking to make a name for itself on the national landscape.

No one expected this, though.

The final result: No. 4 MSU lost its season opener, 79-76 in overtime, on Monday night.

But there was so much more.

James Madison Dukes forward Julien Wooden (22) draws a foul when guarded by Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) in the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

A BAD START: Michigan State basketball best- and worst-case scenarios: Final Four, or one-and-done?

Brilliant much of the night, Tyson Walker made one of two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime and the Spartans down two. The Dukes brought the ball up the court, and it found its way to Xavier Brown, who coolly drained a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left.

Walker dashed the length of the floor with 3.4 seconds to play and hit a layup. Izzo called timeout.

Jeremy Fears Jr. fouled on the ensuing inbound, and JMU’s T.J. Bickerstaff made one of two free throws with 2.8 seconds to go. Walker again raced up the court, but the ball was poked away as time expired, the Dukes mobbing each other on the floor.

It was a gut punch out of the chute for Izzo’s team, projected by a number of analysts to be contenders for his ninth Final Four and potentially his second national title.

It's also MSU's first-ever home-opening loss at Breslin and the first home loss in November since the Spartans lost to David Robinson and Navy on Nov. 29, 1986, at Jenison Fieldhouse (in the second game of that season). It was their first home-opening loss since Jud Heathcote's second game as MSU head coach: a 74-73 stumble against Central Michigan on Nov. 29, 1976, at Jenison.

The Spartans trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before rallying back to get their first lead on Jaden Akins’ layup 4:45 into the second period. They never led by more than six in regulation, peaking at 54-48, on a Coen Carr layup, with 8:35 to play.

Walker played through a twisted right ankle and an aching left leg but turned it up in the second half with 17 second-half points, 10 of those in the final 5:17. He finished with his MSU-best 35 points, one off his career high set while playing at Northeastern.

Walker had 10 of MSU’s final 12 points of regulation, but he missed a shot at the buzzer after losing control of the ball. The Dukes forced overtime after A.J. Hoggard fouled Noah Freidel on a 3-point attempt, with the JMU guard hitting two of three shots at the line. Hoggard then missed a 3-pointer off a drive and kick from Walker.

A BRIGHT FUTURE DIMS? Michigan State basketball's 2023-24 goals summed up in two words: 'Unfinished business'

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, moves past James Madison's Michael Green III during the second half on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

Carr had 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six rebounds for the Spartans. Akins had a career-high 11 rebounds, but he was just 2-for-10 for four points. Hoggard made just two of 11 shots for nine points, and Malik Hall was 2-for-12 for four points with six rebounds.

MSU shot 36.1%, including a 1-for-20 mark from 3-point range.

Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 24 points and Bickerstaff had 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Dukes, who outrebounded the Spartans, 51-48.

The Spartans have a quick turnaround and host Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Thursday (Big Ten Network).

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball stunned by James Madison in OT, 79-76