Michigan State basketball struggling to win rebounding battles in Big Ten play

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — If there are two things Tom Izzo takes pride in with Michigan State basketball, it is the Spartans’ consistency in defending and rebounding.

And as Tuesday’s 65-63 escape at Maryland showed, there's good and bad with both this season. But nothing — not even the Spartans' season-long issues with turnovers — perturbed Izzo more than getting outrebounded again.

The Terrapins had a 31-30 edge on the boards, and they grabbed 10 offensive rebounds that resulted in 11 second-chance points.

“That's a joke, a joke,” Izzo said.. “For Michigan State — give credit, because (the Terrapins) went after it — but we just aren't getting the message on that.”

MSU has a rebounding margin of plus-7.3 overall this season, but that's down to plus-6.5 in Big Ten play. And it has been shrinking since the start of the year.

In MSU's past seven games, that margin is just plus-5.6. That dropoff starts on the defensive glass, where opponents in January and February have snagged 9.1 offensive rebounds a game to MSU's 7.9. Coupled with the Spartans' minus-4.1 turnover margin in those seven games, opponents have received 4.1 extra possessions per game just from their offensive rebounds and MSU's giveaways.

“Of all the things, turnovers are a problem, but nobody tries to turn the ball over,” said Izzo of the Spartans, whose eight turnovers Tuesday was better than their average of 13.6 per game this season. “The effort-related things on cutting out and rebounding is starting to really get me a little bit more than it maybe should. We're gonna fix that. The turnovers, I don't know, but that one we got to fix.”

The Spartans limited Wisconsin and Illinois on the offensive glass, though both were without their best rebounders ( Tyler Wahl for the Badgers andKofi Cockburn for the Illini). MSU split those road games. But MSU was out-rebounded by Michigan (though the Spartans won) and Northwestern (in its upset win) and barely topped Minnesota in rebounds (by one) and points (by two, on a buzzer-beater by Joey Hauser). All three of those games were at Breslin Center.

Still, MSU (17-4, 8-2) left College Park tied atop the Big Ten standings at midpoint of league play after its fourth game decided by a single possession in its past six.

“It says a lot that we're just not gonna give up, and we're gonna keep fighting,” junior captain Malik Hall said. “But we're definitely gonna look at the film and try and get better off of the mistakes that we made.”

Special guest

After MSU’s win, a special visitor entered the locker room at Xfinity Center and hugged every player who made the trip: Cassius Winston.

The former two-time All-American point guard who now plays for the Washington Wizards’ nearby G League team, the Capital City Go-Go, sat behind MSU’s bench along with his parents.

“A special kid. He did a lot for us. And you can tell by the way that players responded when he came in and when he was behind the bench,” Izzo said of Winston, who led MSU to the 2019 Final Four. “I think we love him more when he's gone. And believe it or not, I think he appreciates it more now that he's gone.”

The 23-year-old Winston, who is on a two-way contract with the Wizards, has battled injuries for much of the winter. Since making his season debut with the Go-Go on Jan. 24, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound former U-D Jesuit guard has averaged 16 points, five assists and 2.3 rebounds in his three games, including Monday's 24-point performance (on 7-for-13 shooting) against the Raptors 905, Toronto's affiliate.

