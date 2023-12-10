Michigan State basketball still thinks it can be great this season. Will that start Sunday?

EAST LANSING — Just who are these Nebraska Cornhuskers that Tom Izzo is game-planning for?

Is it the team that opened the season with seven straight wins by an average of 21-plus points, albeit against lesser competition? The one that looked flawless in the first half against Minnesota on Wednesday?

Are the Huskers closer to the group that got blitzed at home by 29 by Creighton or the ones who blew a 15-point second-half lead against the Gophers and crumbled on the road, 76-65?

Or does the truth about Fred Hoiberg's team somewhere in between?

“A little bit of a mystery,” Izzo said after practice Thursday. “But I think we're all a mystery right now.”

Michigan State players look on from the bench late in the second half against Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The same definitely is true about Michigan State basketball (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) as it prepares to face the Huskers (7-2, 0-1) on the road. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. Sunday (BTN) at sneaky-tough Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Izzo’s team entered the season with national championship dreams and a top-5 ranking. MSU now comes off two losses in its last three games, dropping the conference opener Tuesday at home to Wisconsin, 70-57, and falling out of the coaches poll entirely before falling to the Badgers.

To Izzo, it’s somewhat a surprise — along with why the Spartans’ poor shooting from outside and at the free-throw line persists.

“One thing I don't get to do in this job is getting into a kid's head. I wish I could,” Izzo said. “But I think we understand, in a way, how good we are. I mean, we can be right there with the best teams in the country. And I didn't think we played real well in some of those games.

“I can't do nothing about it except to keep working and not get down and hopefully not let them get down. ... I told you at the beginning of the year what's gonna happen with teams, I just hoped it wasn't mine. But I told you it's gonna be up and down. And it is a little up and down.”

It’s the same attitude senior forward Malik Hall is trying to pass on to the rest of his teammates. Leave what’s already happened behind and finish off 2023 strong before resuming Big Ten play in January.

“Mentally, I want our team to be on the best page possible,” Hall said. “If we're on the best page possible and we're doing the best that we possibly can like, I don't think there's anybody in the country that could play with us.”

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker drives against Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga during the first half of MSU's 74-56 win over Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Breslin Center.

MSU has won the last 11 meetings against Nebraska, including the past five in Lincoln. This Cornhuskers squad is getting nearly 28 points and seven assists a game between 6-7 Charlotte transfer Brice Williams and returning veteran Keisei Tominaga, plus 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds from 6-10 Bradley transfer Rienk Mast. Nebraska is holding opponents to just 28.4% from the 3-point line, where the Spartans are making just 27.5% of their deep shots.

At the free-throw line, MSU is struggling and hitting just 67.1% after being one of the nation’s best a year ago. Rebounding also remains a concern, with the Spartans a plus-0.6 and the Huskers a plus-5.4.

It is MSU’s final of two Big Ten games in December, and escaping 1-1 rather than 0-2 does have a psychological effect, Izzo and his players said.

“We know the Big Ten, the winner is always decided by one or two losses. That's the difference between one and two, normally, in winning the championship,” senior point guard A.J. Hoggard said. “We're trying to win a championship here. And we know what it takes, coach knows what it takes. So we're just all rallying together, betting together and locking in.”

Next up: Cornhuskers

Matchup: Michigan State (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska (7-2, 0-1).

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).

