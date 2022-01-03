Michigan State basketball stays at No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Michigan State basketball picked up a difficult road win yesterday over conference rival Northwestern yesterday, but they will stay steady in the AP poll. The Spartans remain at No. 10 despite the victory.

Auburn jumped MSU to go to No. 9 after being at No. 11 last week. Iowa State fell out of the top-10, falling to No. 11. Everyone else will hold firm in the top-10.

Staying 🔒 at #10. pic.twitter.com/cv1HrboI8E — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 3, 2022

