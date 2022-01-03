Michigan State basketball stays at No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Michigan State basketball picked up a difficult road win yesterday over conference rival Northwestern yesterday, but they will stay steady in the AP poll. The Spartans remain at No. 10 despite the victory.

Auburn jumped MSU to go to No. 9 after being at No. 11 last week. Iowa State fell out of the top-10, falling to No. 11. Everyone else will hold firm in the top-10.

More!

PHOTOS: Top men's basketball career scorer for each Big Ten team

Michigan State basketball outlasts Northwestern as both teams struggle offensively

Michigan State basketball listed as one possession favorite vs. Northwestern

Recommended Stories