Michigan State basketball stays at No. 10 in latest AP Poll

With one game against Michigan canceled and only one more win against lowly Nebraska under their belt, Michigan State basketball will remain at No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.

Baylor remains the top team while Gonzaga has risen up to No. 2 from No. 4.

UCLA is up to No. 3 from No. 5.

Auburn is back in the mix near the top at No. 4. Purdue has dropped to No. 7 from No. 3.

Staying at #10 in this week's AP Poll 🏀 pic.twitter.com/3i6AYDmvEd — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 10, 2022

