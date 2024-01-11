Michigan State basketball star Tyson Walker named to Wooden Award midseason Top-25 watchlist

It hasn’t been the most consistent season for the Spartans, but if there is one constant for Michigan State basketball, it’s Tyson Walker. The Spartans’ star guard has been lighting it up again this year, averaging 20.6 points per game for Tom Izzo’s squad.

It wasn’t a huge surprise on Thursday when Walker was named to the Wooden Award midseason Top-25 watchlist, recognizing the top-25 players in the country.

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watchlist honors for @TysonWalker13 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KS6d2g43bb — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 11, 2024

You can see the full list below:

