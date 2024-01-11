Michigan State basketball star Tyson Walker named to Wooden Award midseason Top-25 watchlist
It hasn’t been the most consistent season for the Spartans, but if there is one constant for Michigan State basketball, it’s Tyson Walker. The Spartans’ star guard has been lighting it up again this year, averaging 20.6 points per game for Tom Izzo’s squad.
It wasn’t a huge surprise on Thursday when Walker was named to the Wooden Award midseason Top-25 watchlist, recognizing the top-25 players in the country.
Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watchlist honors for @TysonWalker13 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KS6d2g43bb
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 11, 2024
You can see the full list below:
L.J. Cryer, Houston
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
PJ Hall, Clemson
David Jones, Memphis
Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Caleb Love, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
Antonio Reeves, Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
KJ Simpson, Colorado
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor
