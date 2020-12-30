Michigan State basketball signee Jaden Akins to Kansas prep school after leaving Ypsi Prep

Michigan State basketball 2021 signee Jaden Akins has found a new home.

After a split from Ypsilanti Prep earlier this month, the former Farmington star will spend the remainder of his senior season in high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.

A message for Akins was not immediately returned.

SHAWN WINDSOR: What's wrong with MSU after its third straight loss? What isn't?

Sunrise Christian announced the move on its Twitter account, calling Akins “one of the top players in the country.” He joins the same program from which MSU coach Tom Izzo landed current Spartans sophomore forward Malik Hall and former point guard Tum Tum Nairn, who is a second-year graduate manager for Izzo this season.

Jaden Akins of Ypsilanti Prep dribbles while being guarded by CJ Ford of Duncanville High School (Texas) during the 12th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest on Nov. 28, 2020, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Akins has committed to play at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard joined the fledgling Ypsi Prep and 2021 MSU commit Emoni Bates this summer but only played in the Ball Boys’ first two games in late November, including scoring 15 points against Team Sizzle (Minnesota) in the opener on ESPN2. He was gone from the roster by the first week of December. The Free Press confirmed his departure but not why he left.

MSU RECRUITING: Signs its three commitments; could Emoni Bates join 2021 class?

At Sunrise, Akins will join a team of highly recruited players that includes Tennessee point guard commit Kennedy Chandler, the No. 14 recruit in the nation for 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Sunrise also has a deep front court, including Baylor commit and No. 15 overall player Kendall Brown, Kansas signee and No. 39 overall player Zach Clemence and Minnesota commit Kenny Pohoto, among others.

Akins, a four-star prospect, is rated the No. 64 overall player and No. 12 point guard in the nation by 247Sports. He signed with MSU on Nov. 11 along with five-star shooting guard Max Christie and four-star combo guard Pierre Brooks II.

Initial schedules had Sunrise Christian playing Ypsi Prep this season, but neither team’s websites currently list a game against each other on their schedules.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball signee Jaden Akins off to Sunrise Christian