Michigan State basketball showdown vs. Rutgers: Time, TV, info
Michigan State basketball (7-3, 1-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Rutgers (7-2, 3-2)
When: 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.
TV: ESPN2.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Line: MSU by 2.
READ MORE: Why MSU may have exactly what it needs in freshman A.J. Hoggard
[ Michigan State basketball vs. No. 14 Rutgers: Scouting report, prediction ]
Live updates
Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball game vs. Rutgers: Time, TV, info