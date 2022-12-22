Michigan State basketball shakes off rust — briefly — for a 67-54 win over Oakland

EAST LANSING — A sloppy and sluggish start after a long layoff gave way to one of the best second half starts of the season for Michigan State basketball.

The Spartans, after trailing for a long stretch of the first half, used a 23-5 run after halftime to pull away and then hang on late for a 67-54 victory over Oakland on Wednesday night at Breslin Center.

MSU (8-4) is now 21-0 all-time against the Golden Grizzlies in a series that began in 1998.

Joey Hauser had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jaden Akins had a career-high 15 points and three 3s as the Spartans went 10-for-22 from deep. Tyson Walker added 13 points but made just 5 of 13 shots. Mady Sissoko grabbed a personal-best 12 rebounds with nine points, and A.J. Hoggard added eight points and eight assists.

Keaton Hervey had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Oakland (2-11), while Trey Townsend scored 14 and Blake Lampan 11. Former MSU guard Rocket Watts, now a starting junior for the Golden Grizzlies, had four points on 2-for-8 shooting in his return to Breslin for the first time since he transferred after the end of the 2020-21 season. Oakland shot just 31.7% overall and went 7-for-25 from 3-point range.

Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) defends against Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Trey Townsend (4) during first half action Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

And now for the Spartans comes another long layoff.

MSU broke for the holiday after the game, with players heading home until Monday night when practice is scheduled to resume. The Spartans host Buffalo at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 (BTN) in the final nonconference game before Big Ten play resumes Jan. 3 at home against Nebraska.

Will his heart grow three sizes too big?

Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe brought some Christmas cheer with their ugly shirts, the MSU coach sporting a lime green elf sweater and his Oakland counterpart in a Tony Soprano-like “Merry Grinchmas” button-down.

And for a long stretch of the first half, it looked as if Izzo might give Kampe a Christmas gift and a first win in the series.

MSU started quickly, with Sissoko converting a three-point play and an alley-ooop dunk from A.J. Hoggard and Hauser draining a 3-pointer and a layup as part of a 10-4 opening salvo in the first three minutes.

That’s when Izzo started tinkering with his lineup, giving walk-on Jason Whitens an extended six-minute stretch that coincided with Oakland going on a 12-0 run over 3 1/2 minutes to take an 18-13 lead. Pierre Brooks did not play in the opening half and sat on the bench in warmups, with Izzo clearly trying to send a message and at one point sliding next to the sophomore swingman after a Whitens airball 3-point attempt.

Whitens did make an acrobatic layup during his next stint after five straight points by Akins and a Hoggard jumper. The Spartans clawed back in front with 3-pointers from Akins and Hauser, sandwiched around Izzo picking up a technical foul with 1:36 left before halftime for barking at the refs.

MSU led 29-24 shot 44.4% in the half, with Hauser scoring eight and Akins seven. Sissoko added five points with eight rebounds as the Spartans had a 22-17 edge on the boards. They also held a 12-2 scoring advantage in transition. But MSU coughed the ball up 11 times and went 4 for 11 from 3-point range.

Defensively, MSU limited Oakland to just 30.3% overall and 2 for 12 from 3-point range. Lampman hit both 3s and his eight points led the Golden Grizzlies, but the junior guard from nearby Haslett went just 3 for 10 from the field. Oakland was 2 for 12 from 3-point range in the half.

Watts, who received a warm ovation during starting lineup announcements, was 1 for 4 for two points with a rebound and three of the Grizzlies' five first-half turnovers.

Second chances

Izzo was done toying with his lineup out of the break, and the Spartans responded with a much more cohesive performance out of the locker room.

Sissoko again scored inside to start the half, and Hoggard got deep and hit a layup after an Oakland bucket. Then Hoggard drove and kicked out to Akins for a 3-pointer as part of a 13-0 run that included back-to-back 3s by Walker sandwiched around a Kampe timeout. Hauser drilled his third deep shot of the game, then set up Akins for his third from behind the arc.

MSU hit eight of its first nine shots and all five 3-point tries. The Spartans’ lead grew to 52-29, securing their 21st straight win since Oakland moved to Division I in 1998-99 when the two schools began playing regularly.

Brooks finally got in at 16:02 to go and played frequently the rest of the half. He did not score in his 12 minutes.

The Spartans committed just five turnovers in the second half to finish with 15 while shooting 54.2% after halftime. Oakland cut it to 11 points with 2:15 to play thanks to an 8-0 run, but Walker’s driving layup with a minute to play allowed the teams to go to their benches to finish things.

Next up: Bulls

Matchup: Michigan State (8-4) vs. Buffalo (6-6).

Tipoff: 6 p.m. Dec. 30; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).

