Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie listed in Top-20 of latest Bleacher Report NBA Mock Draft

There are many questions hovering around this year’s Michigan State basketball team, but one that no one seems to have any answers about is Max Christie’s future. If he does decide to leave after this season, most outlets, including the latest NBA mock draft from Bleacher Report, seem to have him locked in as a top-20 pick.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman currently has him projected to be taken at No. 19 by the Denver Nuggets.

Here is what Wasserman said about the Spartans’ shooting guard:

‘Shooting 51.6 percent from three over Michigan State’s last eight games, Christie now has scouts attention after an off start to the season. Between his 6’6″ size, mechanics, shot-making versatility and discipline, it’s easy to picture his fit as an off-ball scorer and interchangeable wing.’

The freshman guard has shown great prowess as a defender and a pretty, shooting stroke that has NBA scouts drooling. But, will Christie try and jump to the NBA early? Some, including myself, think he could benefit from another year in the weight room before throwing himself in the NBA fire. Many MSU fans still remember the story of Deyonta Davis, and have seen how staying an additional season has helped someone like Miles Bridges blossom into a star at the next level.

