Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time

You can probably just consider this an evergreen post. On Monday, it was announced that Michigan State basketball shooting guard Max Christie has been named the Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Christie has far and away been the most impactful freshman in the league so you can expect him to keep racking up these honors as the season continues.

Fifth time’s the charm for @Max12Christie. The @MSU_Basketball G earned his fifth 𝘽1𝙂 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 honor after averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game last week. pic.twitter.com/IpMDGeGuqZ — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) January 17, 2022

