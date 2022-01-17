Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

You can probably just consider this an evergreen post. On Monday, it was announced that Michigan State basketball shooting guard Max Christie has been named the Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

Christie has far and away been the most impactful freshman in the league so you can expect him to keep racking up these honors as the season continues.

More!

Michigan State basketball drops four spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Michigan State basketball drops a few spots in latest AP Poll

Spartans latest power five school to offer 2023 Texas TE Reid Mikeska

Recommended Stories