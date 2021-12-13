Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week for second week in a row

For the second week in a row, Michigan State basketball shooting guard Max Christie is your Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Christie averaged 8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game as he continues to find a role on the floor with the Spartans. While Christie hasn’t yet emerged as the go-to scorer some fans were hoping to see to start the season, he has been one of the best wing defenders in the Big Ten.

Once his shots start to fall consistently, MSU may have a blossoming star on their hands.

Back-to/back B1G Freshman of the Week honors for @Max12Christie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wdYtpHVAsM — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 13, 2021

