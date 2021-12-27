Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for third time

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

For the third time this season, Michigan State basketball shooting guard Max Christie is your Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Christie tallied 17 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a block in the Spartans’ 90-78 win over Oakland on Dec. 21.

