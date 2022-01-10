Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fourth time

This is starting to become like clockwork. On Monday, it was announced that Michigan State basketball freshman shooting guard Max Christie is once again the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is his fourth time earning the honor this season.

Christie will share the honor this week with Ohio State’s Malaki Branham.

The MSU freshman led all scorers with 21 points in Wednesday’s victory over Nebraska and continues to play elite defense on the perimeter.

Fourth #B1G Freshman of the Week honor for @Max12Christie this season 🏅 pic.twitter.com/WCuAEghmQu — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 10, 2022

