Michigan State basketball SG Max Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

For the first time this season (but likely not the last), Michigan State basketball shooting guard Max Christie has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Christie had two of his better games of the season this past week, when he put up 14 points against Toledo and 11 points against Louisville.

Christie has been one of the more interesting Spartans to watch during this early stretch of the season. He definitely looks like a freshman, with all the inconsistencies that come with that, but there is still a belief amongst many that he will end this year as the ‘go-to guy’ the team has seemed to be missing.

First career B1G Freshman of the Week honor for @Max12Christie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X76bmW94Kh — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) December 6, 2021

