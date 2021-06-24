Michigan State basketball set to face Butler in 2021 Gavitt Games

Andrew Brewster
The Gavitt Games are an annual series of games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences that allows for some unique and fresh match-ups to filter into regular season play.

This year, Michigan State basketball will have the opportunity to head to the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse wbere they will face Butler. Official tip off times and dates have yet to be announced.

This will be an opportunity for MSU to avenge the heartbreaking 2010 Final Four loss.

