Michigan State basketball set to face Butler in 2021 Gavitt Games
The Gavitt Games are an annual series of games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences that allows for some unique and fresh match-ups to filter into regular season play.
This year, Michigan State basketball will have the opportunity to head to the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse wbere they will face Butler. Official tip off times and dates have yet to be announced.
This will be an opportunity for MSU to avenge the heartbreaking 2010 Final Four loss.
NEWS: Matchups for the 2021 Gavitt Games have been set, according to sources.
Ohio State at Xavier
Illinois at Marquette
Seton Hall at Michigan
St. John's at Indiana
Rutgers at DePaul
Creighton at Nebraska
Michigan State at Butler
Providence at Wisconsinhttps://t.co/lGBi3Inbci
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 24, 2021
