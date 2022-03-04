Michigan State basketball seniors all undecided on returning for another season

Michigan State basketball has three seniors who are vital to the rotation who will each have a very important choice to make at the end of the year: return or leave?

Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, and Marcus Bingham Jr. will all be able to return next year due to extra COVID-19 eligibility (Hauser could come back for two more years) and at Friday’s press conference, all three told the media that they are unsure if they will be using that or not.

Michigan State seniors Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. all said they’re undecided on their plans for next year. All 3 have the extra COVID year available. Hauser said he’d have 2 years to use if he wished because of his injury at Marquette. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) March 4, 2022

This is a pretty interesting situation for all three. All three players have had what many would probably call a disappointing season, but all three also have skills that hypothetically could get them a look at the next level, or at least a good opportunity in the G-League or overseas. Bingham, in particular, is a monster shot blocker and that is always in high demand in pro ball.

Before his cold streak, Gabe Brown’s shooting and athleticism also gave him an outside shot of making a run at the NBA someday, but he is another guy who could benefit from another season to reset himself.

