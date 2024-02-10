Michigan State basketball seniors secure statement win over No. 12 Illinois, 88-80

EAST LANSING — Michigan State basketball and No. 12 Illinois battled to another entertaining Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon at a rowdy Breslin Center.

This time, the Spartans prevailed with a resume-building 88-80 win over the Illini (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten). MSU (15-9, 7-6) gets a nice boost as it tries to stay off the NCAA tournament bubble.

MSU broke out in the final three minutes with defensive steals leading to offense on the fastbreak. Three seniors led the way: A.J. Hoggard scored 23, Malik Hall scored 22 points, and Tyson Walker scored 19.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game-high 28 points for Illinois.

It was some payback for a 71-68 loss at Illinois one month ago, when MSU was frozen out down the stretch with eight straight missed 3s.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball gets statement win vs. No. 12 Illinois 88-80