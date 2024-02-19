Michigan State basketball seeking redshirt for Jeremy Fears Jr.

During his press conference ahead of the Spartans game against Iowa, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team. A part of Izzo’s press conference was speaking on true freshman point guard Jeremy Fears.

Fears, a former 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, was having a solid true freshman season. It all came to a halt when Fears was shot in the leg upon returning home during Christmas break.

Unfortunately, the Spartans won’t be able to get Fears back on the court this season, and due to the awful circumstances in which the injury occurred, Izzo is in search of a redshirt for the freshman.

Izzo says that they plan on trying to get a redshirt this season for Jeremy Fears Jr. “We have like 40 year olds playing football, you would think Jeremy’s situation would be more than deserving.” — Kenny Jordan (@Kenny_Jordan5) February 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire