Michigan State basketball safely in ESPN’s 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket projection

Who’s ready to look ahead to the 2023 NCAA Tournament? Joe Lunardi of ESPN apparently is ready.

Despite the NCAA Tournament wrapping up just a few weeks ago, Lunardi has already released his first batch of Bracketology for the 2023 season. And if you were wondering, he has the Spartans safely in the field of 68.

Lunardi has Michigan State listed as a No. 5 seed facing off against No. 12 seed UAB in a East Region first round matchup. The Spartans are one of seven Big Ten teams to crack Lunardi’s bracket projection.

Check out the complete bracket by clicking on the tweet below:

2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/qie3gvBcWo 🏀🏀 — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) April 19, 2022

List

Where every Big Ten team lands in ESPN's preseason Football Power Index rankings

More Basketball!