Michigan State basketball: How Rocket Watts will replace Cassius Winston at point guard

Rocket Watts is next in line to step into the storied lineage of Michigan State basketball point guards.

But Tom Izzo has options.

There’s Foster Loyer, the junior who was recently voted as one of the Spartans’ three captains. There’s freshman AJ Hoggard, whose 6-foot-3 frame adds size Izzo rarely has had running his offense. There’s Jack Hoiberg, a walk-on whose basketball pedigree is strong as the son of Nebraska coach Jack Hoiberg.

Then there’s Watts, the 6-foot-2 sophomore who can drive to the basket and fill up nets from outside. Moving Watts from shooting guard would alter the Spartans’ offensive identity a bit after four years of two-time All-AmericanCassius Winston, who was a pass-first point guard. It is a transition that would rekindle memories of Kalin Lucas and Keith Appling and some of the more offensively minded, attacking lead guards from Izzo’s past.

Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) scores against the Iowa Hawkeyes during first half action Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

“He's worked hard on his shooting, he's worked hard on his ball-handling,” Izzo said Wednesday during a video call. “What he's gotta continue to do now that we can be together is work on watching film, making decisions. He's a pretty good passer – I mean, nobody's going to be Cassius. But (Watts is) a very, very good defender. And he's a shot-maker. He's not afraid of the moment, he's not afraid to take big shots.”

Watts averaged 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a freshman, with seven games with 10-or-more shot attempts. That includes 20 in a comeback at Penn State and 10 3-point tries in each of the final two regular-season wins over the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes. Winston had 14 games with double-digit shot attempts in his first two seasons, but only three as a freshman.

Izzo says Watts’ shot selection “will be a little more key” if he is running the point, but he added he wants to float him between both guard spots. That could mean more time for Loyer, the 6-0 junior who averaged 2.9 points in 7.5 minutes a game last season while backing up Winston. Loyer has averaged just under one assist a game in each of his first two seasons at MSU, but slightly reduced his turnovers as a sophomore. He also shot 45% from 3-point range last season.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Foster Loyer during the first half against Western Michigan at the Breslin Center, Dec. 29, 2019.

Izzo said he has been pleased with Loyer’s progress over the offseason.

“I think you'll see him and Rocket playing together some,” Izzo said “But what he can do — we always think of what a kid can't do — what he can do is he can shoot it with anybody on our team.”

