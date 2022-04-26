Michigan State basketball reportedly in touch with South Dakota State transfer guard
- Baylor ScheiermanAmerican basketball player
Michigan State basketball is still scouring the transfer portal for talent to flesh out the rest of their roster for the 2022-23 season. The latest player they have shown interest in is Baylor Scheierman, a guard from South Dakota State. This was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Twitter.
Scheierman was a standout for South Dakota State last year, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game for the Jackrabbits on his way to becoming the Summit League Player of the Year. He is considered to be one of the top transfers in the portal.
Scheirman shot almost 47-percent from three last year and could give Izzo the consistent shooting he has been lacking for the past few seasons.
Schools who have reached out to Baylor Scheierman so far, per source.
Duke
Kentucky
Creighton
Gonzaga
Kansas
Texas
Florida
UCLA
Louisville
Michigan St
Baylor
Nebraska
Oregon
Wisconsin
Memphis
Washington
Texas Tech
Alabama
Arkansas
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Clemson
Miss St
+many more https://t.co/nqSWQp45Hj
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 26, 2022
