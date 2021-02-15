Michigan State basketball reportedly loses commit from 2022 4-star center Enoch Boakye

The future of Michigan State basketball just took a step back.

Enoch Boakye, the four-star center from Mississauga, Ontario, has told several media outlets, including Sports Illustrated and Tipton Edits, that he has withdrawn his verbal commitment to MSU.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder is the No. 4 center and the No. 32 player overall in the 2022 class.

The according to SI, Boakye is concerned about the possible logjam in the frontcourt for the Spartans next season. On this season's roster, here are the underclassmen forwards and centers: Mady Sissoko, Malik Hall and Julius Marble.

MSU's 2021 class includes three guards: Pierre Brooks II, Jaden Akins and Max Christie. However, there is thought that both Boakye and Emoni Bates could reclassify to the 2021 class.

“This was hard to do because just going on the visit (MSU), I really loved everything about it,” Boakye said to SI. “What I’m learning now is that I have to make business decision too. It’s got to be the right fit for me in every way, so I’m opening it back up to get the best decision.”

According to Tipton Edits, Boakye's list of schools include Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, USC, Texas, Gonzaga, UNLV, Arizona State.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball loses commit from 2022 4-star Enoch Boakye