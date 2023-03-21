Michigan State basketball reportedly interested in Illinois-Chicago transfer Jace Carter
Even though they are still dancing, Michigan State basketball has eyes on the future, and according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, are in touch with Jace Carter, a transfer guard from Illinois-Chicago.
Carter, a 6’5″ guard originally from Titusville, Florida, put up 16.6 points per game and 7 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore for a UIC team that really struggled this year.
Illinois-Chicago transfer Jace Carter has heard from Arkansas, Clemson, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Villanova, and other high major programs since entering the portal, he tells @247Sports.
STORY | https://t.co/373G2suT1D
— Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) March 21, 2023
