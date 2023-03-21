Michigan State basketball reportedly interested in Illinois-Chicago transfer Jace Carter

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Even though they are still dancing, Michigan State basketball has eyes on the future, and according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, are in touch with Jace Carter, a transfer guard from Illinois-Chicago.

Carter, a 6’5″ guard originally from Titusville, Florida, put up 16.6 points per game and 7 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore for a UIC team that really struggled this year.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

Michigan State basketball vs. Marquette was most-watched NCAA Tournament game of first weekend

Best quotes from Tom Izzo at pre-Sweet Sixteen press conference

Power Rankings: Andy Katz lists MSU as his top remaining team in East Region

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire

Recommended Stories