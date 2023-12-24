How will Michigan State basketball replace Jeremy Fears? Here are Tom Izzo's options

It’s somewhat crass to think about, mere hours after Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in his Illinois hometown and underwent surgery to his leg.

But Tom Izzo will need to adjust Michigan State basketball’s playing group moving forward with his freshman point guard sidelined for what could be a months-long recovery.

Fears was coming off a career-high 10 assists with just one turnover and one point in the Spartans’ 99-55 win over Stony Brook on Thursday, after which he and the rest of the players dispersed for Christmas break. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound former five-star recruit has played in all 12 of MSU’s games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds over with 10 steals in 15.3 minutes per game. He has committed just 13 turnovers on the season.

“I just see Jeremy being Jeremy,” starting point guard A.J. Hoggard said Thursday. “Being aggressive, coming in and making plays and doing the little things that we need him to do. He missed a couple of bunnies tonight I think he should have made. But overall, he did a good job of defending it and getting people involved.”

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. moves the ball against Oakland during the first half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The Spartans (7-5) are off until Saturday, when they host Indiana State (11-1). It is unclear yet if Fears will even be back in East Lansing for that game, let alone when he might next see the court. His father, Jeremy Fears Sr., told the Chicago Sun-Times the initial estimate is his son will miss six to eight weeks after a three-hour surgery Saturday.

There are a few different directions Izzo can move with Fears sidelined.

The first would be to give Hoggard more floor time. The 6-foot-4 senior’s 25.3 minutes a game already are more than five minutes less than he averaged last season. Some of that has been by Izzo's design to minimize how much Hoggard must do and maximize his stamina, and some of it has been the emergence of Fears and Tre Holloman as a strong backup backcourt tandem. Hoggard is averaging 10.8 points and a team-leading 5.1 assists per game, and he has shaken off a sluggish start to the season the past few weeks and during the Spartans’ ongoing three-game win streak.

Holloman played behind Hoggard last season and operated the offense efficiently in a distributor-first mode in his 8.6 minutes a game. However, Holloman has emerged as a scoring threat and outside shooting option — at 6 points per game and a team-leading 45.7% 3-point shooting — while playing shooting guard alongside Fears. The 6-2 sophomore also has 38 assists, third behind Hoggard (61) and Fears (40), and has been a ferocious defender in his 18.7 minutes a game.

Izzo also could do what he did last year and put Tyson Walker on the ball more frequently. The 6-1 senior is MSU’s leading scorer at 19.8 points a game but has been a point guard for much of his first four collegiate seasons and handles the ball in certain offensive sets.

Should his top guards run into foul trouble, Izzo could use 6-foot senior walk-on Davis Smith, son of legendary guard Steve Smith, as an emergency option.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, celebrates his 3-pointer with Tyson Walker against Butler during the second half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

Fears, however, has provided a spark and impact in pushing the tempo for Izzo’s previously languishing transition game. The Spartans posted a season-high 27 fastbreak points against Stony Brook after back-to-back games with 20 against Oakland and 21 in a blowout win of then-No. 6 Baylor on Dec. 16. MSU managed just 16 points on the break in Big Ten losses to Wisconsin and Nebraska earlier this month.

The addition of Fears to an already deep backcourt has allowed Izzo to do some different things defensively, including picking up opponents with some full-court pressure he’s rarely used.

“I've been really proud of Jeremy so far,” junior wing Jaden Akins said Thursday. “He just comes in when he plays and plays hard. He gets people open shots, and he just really makes the game easy.”

How much harder it gets for the Spartans and how long they will be without him — especially with Big Ten play resuming Jan. 4 against Penn State — remains to be seen.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Tom Izzo can try to replace Michigan State basketball Jeremy Fears