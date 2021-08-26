Michigan State basketball releases official 2021-22 roster

The Michigan State basketball season is right around the corner, which means it is time to start gearing up for another push by Tom Izzo’s Spartans.

Michigan State’s basketball Twitter account took to the website today to drop the official release of the 2021-22 roster, showcasing this years edition of Spartans basketball.

THE 2021-22 SQUAD 🏀 — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 26, 2021

There are no omissions on the roster that will blind side any fans. There is also no additions, besides one new walk-on Peter Nwoke of Orchard Lakes St. Mary’s, that are on the roster either.

