Michigan State basketball releases game times and TV networks

The basketball season is right around the corner and the Michigan State Spartans are gearing up for another tough run through a non-conference schedule.

The season will get underway on November 7th when the Spartans play host to Northern Arizona.

Fans can now see what time and what TV station the Spartans will be featured on throughout the season.

Updates to the 2022-23 schedule including 📺 + 🕐. pic.twitter.com/UVvfXK6iXP — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 22, 2022

