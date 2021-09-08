Michigan State basketball releases 2021-22 schedule
Michigan State basketball has a huge year incoming, and the Spartans dropped their full schedule on Wednesday, including both the non-conference and the conference slate.
Here is the non-conference schedule:
OFFICIAL: Our 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule 🏀 pic.twitter.com/NetQvDBawj
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 8, 2021
Here is the Big Ten schedule:
B1G season ahead 🏀 pic.twitter.com/6B33fxeL2Z
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 8, 2021
Go green!
