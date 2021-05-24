Michigan State basketball recruits arrive on campus
Michigan State’s 2021 recruiting class is one of the most anticipated groups in recent memory. A class featuring 5-star shooting guard Max Christie, 4-star point guard Jaden Akins, and 4-star small forward Pierre Brooks.
The trio is anticipated to bring great backcourt depth back to MSU basketball.
As the summer semester begins, and summer conditioning programs are set to commence, we are seeing the arrival of freshmen in East Lansing. Max Christie and Jaden Akins had their move-in day earlier this afternoon:
Pierre Brooks is expected to arrive on campus in early June.
