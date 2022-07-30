Michigan State basketball recruiting: Top 2023 power forward Xavier Booker commits

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
Two years ago, Tom Izzo landed the top player in the nation and then lost him a year later.

On Saturday, Michigan State basketball’s head coach may have did it for the 2023 class.

Xavier Booker announced Saturday his commitment to the Spartans on Instagram. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound power forward from Indianapolis chose MSU over his other eight finalists Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State, Indiana, Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Oregon and Auburn.

Booker is the nation’s best player, according to rivals.com and is rated the No. 3 player and top power forward by 247sports.com. Both of those sites have Booker as a five-star prospect. The 247sports.com composite ranking lists him as a four-star recruit and No. 58 nationally, but that is dragged down by an ESPN ranking that appears it hasn’t been updated this summer and doesn’t have Booker in its top 100. Paul Biancardi, who hosted Booker on his Instagram Live for the decision, said Saturday that Booker would likely make ESPN's top 100, and could be ranked relatively high, when the new rankings drop Aug. 29.

Izzo has had his share of big-time recruits, with Mateen Cleaves’ decision in 1996 the building block for the Spartans’ 2000 national championship. In recent years, Miles Bridges in 2016 and Jaren Jackson Jr. a year later became the Hall of Fame coach’s highest-rated recruits, along with Kelvin Torbert and Shannon Brown as other top-10 prospects in the early 2000s.

DOYEL: Xavier Booker is the No. 4 recruit in the US, but you need to meet his family

MORE MSU: Spartans commit Jeremy Fears joins Overtime Elite, keeps NCAA eligibility

But should Booker finish in the top three of the major recruiting sites, he would be Izzo’s highest-rated recruit as he prepares for his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.

According to MaxPreps.com, Booker averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game last season for Indianapolis Cathedral High. The 17-year old with a 7-4 wingspan took part in USA Basketball's Under 18 training camp in May but did not make the squad.

Booker joins four-star point guard Jeremy Fears in Izzo's 2023 class. Fears, 6-1, 165-pound point guard ranked No. 42 nationally in 247sports' composite system, won gold with USA Basketball's Under-17 team at the FIBA U17 World Cup earlier this month in Spain.

MSU also Friday made the final three for four-star small forward Devin Royal from Pickerington, Ohio. Royal, No. 73 nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, has the Spartans, Ohio State and Alabama as his finalists.

The addition of Booker and Fears helped Izzo remold his recruiting clout. The Hall of Fame coach landed two of the best players in the country for the 2022 class. However, both No. 1 national recruit Emoni Bates and top Canadian Enoch Boakye opted to decommit from MSU and reclassify into the 2021 class. Bates endured a tumultuous freshman season at Memphis and has since transferred to Eastern Michigan, while Boakye struggled in his first year at Arizona State.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball lands top 2023 PF Xavier Booker

