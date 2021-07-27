Michigan State basketball: Recruiting Big Board

The 2022 recruiting cycle is in full swing, summer basketball tournaments are going on all over the country and the MSU coaching staff is on the road trying to build the next class of Spartans.

There was a time where MSU had both Emoni Bates and Enoch Boakye as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. But now, both have decommitted, Bates likely going pro and Boakye reclassifying to 2021 and heading to Arizona State.

The Spartans are now left with an empty recruiting class, but that wont be for long.

Tentatively, there are five open scholarships after this year, but Joey Hauser, Gabe Brown, and Marcus Bingham may have the option for one more additional season. So we should expect anywhere from 2 to 5 additions in this class.

Let’s take a look at who MSU is targeting in the 2022 recruiting class:

PG Trejuan Holloman

https://twitter.com/CoachFlint22/status/1401251642335432714?s=20 Tre Holloman is the most likely candidate to be the first member of the recruiting class, as the Spartans have gained a lot of momentum in his recruitment. The Spartans recently made Holloman's top six along with Dayton, Illinois, Marquette, Minnesota, and Oklahoma State. Holloman is a 4-star ranking in the top 70 according to 247Sports.

SG Jaden Schutt

https://twitter.com/schutt_jaden/status/1275827514213097472?s=20 If you remember and love Matt McQuaid as a player at MSU, his high school replica is right here. Schutt is a great 3pt shooter and plays strong defense as well. Although his ranking doesn't reflect it (a 4-star, ranked No. 160 according to the 247Sports composite) Schutt is a hot commodity, holding over twenty offers. Some offers are from the likes of Duke, Ohio State, Florida, and Louisville.

F Ty Rodgers

https://twitter.com/CoachTO22/status/1418661572382273540?s=20 The only instate prospect on this list, Rodgers has shown off his talents at Grand Blanc High School. Rodgers is a player that would fit the bill of what Izzo likes in terms of intangibles and the work ethic a player has. It has been reported MSU fell behind in this recruitment, and will need to make ground back up in order to land Rodgers.

Story continues

F Braden Huff

https://twitter.com/BradenHuff7/status/1419788162788888576?s=20 The newest offeree is Braden Huff, a 4-star PF from Illinois. Huff plays a stretch 4 type of role and can score from all three levels. A little immature physically, Huff will need time to physically develop at the college level but could be a nice developmental prospect. MSU is presumably in a battle with Wisconsin, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech for Huff.

F Isaac Traudt

https://twitter.com/ittraudt/status/1406389287096967170?s=20 A 4-star top-60 player, Isaac Traudt is another player that has a skill set similar to Braden Huff, although he is further along in his physical development. Traudt would be a great scorer that can stretch the floor from the power forward position. Traudt has taken official visits to MSU, Virginia, North Carolina, and Nebraska. The Nebraska native has taken

F Kijani Wright

https://twitter.com/EtopUdoEma/status/1387152737192665088?s=20 The longshot of the group, Kijani Wright is a 5-star that is ranked No. 10 in the country by 247Sports. Wright plays a style of basketball that Izzo would love to have on his roster, a tenacious rebounder. The Spartans made Wright's top seven along with Kansas, USC, Florida State, Stanford, Texas, and Arkansas. Wright has already officially visited to Arkansas, USC, and Texas, as well as having one planned in August to Stanford. If the Spartans can sneak their way into the fifth and final official visit spot, then we can start talking about this being a reality.

On the lookout

Make sure you are on the lookout for any new offers that will expand this board. With Tom Izzo and his staff on the road, they are evaluating several kids every day and can make the decision to find new prospects. Expect movement in the 2022 class soon.

1

1