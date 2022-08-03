Michigan State basketball recruiting: 4-star forward Gehrig Normand commits

A young man with a sweet shot and famous first name is headed to play for Michigan State basketball.

Gehrig Normand, a 6-foot-6 wing from Birdville, Texas, announced his commitment Tuesday to the Spartans. He held offers from Illinois, Wisconsin, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn and more.

Birdville's Gehrig Normand dribbles the ball down the court against Plano East on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at MSU. BKH-BIRDVILLE-PLANOEAST2

Normand is a top-100 player in his class and the No. 5 2023 prospect out of Texas, according to 247Sports.

He averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for Birdville High School last season, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and has grown into a versatile scorer on the AAU circuit this year. He is lauded for his outside shooting and defense, but has reportedly grown as a facilitator, too.

Tom Izzo and MSU scored a bit recruiting win this week when power forward Xavier Booker, one of the top players in the 2023 class, committed. Between Normand, Booker and Jeremy Fears, the Spartans 2023 group could rise in 247Sports' top five nationally.

