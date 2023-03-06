Michigan State basketball receives votes in latest AP Poll

The regular season has officially concluded for the 2022-23 college basketball year. The Spartans concluded the regular season with a 19-11 record and an 11-8 record in Big Ten play.

The Associated Press has released the first post regular season poll, and while the Spartans were not featured inside of the top twenty-five, Michigan State did receive votes in the polls.

POLL ALERT: UCLA climbs to No. 2 behind Houston in AP Top 25 basketball poll, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue round out top five; Duke, Creighton, Missouri back in rankings. Full poll: https://t.co/vMUy3sw0NM pic.twitter.com/JEJXMxJ272 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) March 6, 2023

Michigan State will have a chance to improve their ranking when they play in the Big Ten Tournament this upcoming weekend.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball: Best quotes from Tom Izzo before Big Ten Tournament

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire